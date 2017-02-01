Quiet open to February after lackluster January snowfall; Updated 30 day outlook is in
FEBRUARY BEGINS
It’s February, the final month of meteorological winter. Good Wednesday evening everyone!
February gain days light and warmth. We gain one hour and seven minutes of daylight with the average temperature rising 8 degrees from the first to the 28th.
CHECKING IN ON WINTER 2016-17
To date it’s been a rather mild and snow less winter. Since December 1st 64% of the days have been above normal bolstered by the warm January.
We escaped January rather unscathed by winter.
January was the 16th warmest on record with the least amount of snowfall in 19 years. The 1.7″ of snow fall this past January rivals the strong El Nino winter of 1997-98. That January only produced .8″ of snowfall.
A chill returns tonight and the rest of the work week will be rather quite and on the colder side.
FEBRUARY OUTLOOK
Looking ahead for the entire month of February the National Weather Service’s updated February outlook is in. There is a higher probability of warmer and wetter conditions.
That may be painting picture with a large brush. February’s can be volatile. With big swings in temperatures and powerful storm systems. Since 2003, 5 of the top snowiest February’s have occurred, including the snowiest, 21.3″ in 2003.
Our ‘largest’ single day snow of the season came last Valentine’s Day with 2.2″ on the 14th.