Quiet open to February after lackluster January snowfall; Updated 30 day outlook is in

FEBRUARY BEGINS

It’s February, the final month of meteorological winter. Good Wednesday evening everyone!

February gain days light and warmth. We gain one hour and seven minutes of daylight with the average temperature rising 8 degrees from the first to the 28th.

CHECKING IN ON WINTER 2016-17

To date it’s been a rather mild and snow less winter. Since December 1st 64% of the days have been above normal bolstered by the warm January.