Take advantage of free and low-cost events around Indianapolis in February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There is so much is going on through February in downtown Indianapolis—and much of it centers around Black History Month.

Many of the events are either free or discounted, and that includes Devour Indy.

“More than 80 restaurants are offering a specially priced menu so you can check out maybe something you haven't tried before at a discounted rate,” said Jennifer Hanson with Downtown Indy Inc.

But Devour Indy is getting close to an end. It runs through Feb. 5. There are other events running through the entire month.

The Arts Council of Indianapolis is celebrating the 21st anniversary of “Art and Soul.” The huge celebration of African American artists and arts organization kicked off Saturday at the ArtsGarden.

“Every Wednesday through Saturday there are performances in terms of music and jazz and hip hop and gospel. It is an incredible celebration and we welcome everyone,” said Ernest Disney-Britton, director of the Arts Council.

There will be a wide variety of artwork for people to see. If you want to meet and greet the artists, you can do that as well.

“It's a free event, full of culture, full of entertainment, art, beautiful artists and beautiful people here at Central Library,” said artist and curator Anthony Radford.

If you're in the mood for music, don't forget the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, which has some performances that can’t be beat in terms of performance and price!

“The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has some free programming for Black History Month. On February 28th, they offer a free concert at 7:30 p.m. It's a great opportunity for people to go out and hear our great symphony,” said Hanson.

Here's a big event for the entire family, and entirely free: two free admission days at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

One is Feb. 2 for Target Free Family Night from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A similar free admission night is Presidents Day on Feb. 20.

Other deals include discounted admission to the Eiteljorg Museum, and discounted Blue Indy memberships. Go here for more information on art in Indianapolis.