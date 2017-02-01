× VP Pence to meet with Supreme Court nominee Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to meet Wednesday with President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

The former Indiana governor will meet with Judge Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill.

Trump announced Tuesday night that Gorsuch was his choice to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will join Pence and Gorsuch during the meeting, which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.