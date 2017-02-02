A rare cold night coming; Quiet pattern will yield little snowfall for now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD NIGHT

Tonight is forecast to drop below 20° in Indianapolis for only the second time in 3 weeks. High clouds are streaking into the state may prevent us from really dropping tonight. Since January 9th (low 18°) only one night has dipped below twenty degrees. That was just four nights ago.

QUIET PATTERN

February can be quite active with potent storms and big temperature swings. For now, the pattern is quiet with only a minor system impacting the weekend weather.

LOW ON SNOW

To date this is the least snowiest winter in 15 years. With only 6.6" of snowfall for the season - a full 17" below normal, this is the least amount of snow in a season to date since 2001 - 2002's 5.3". That winter would end with only 10.9" of snow. The normal snowfall for the season in Indianapolis is 25.9".

Scanning weather data bases, there hasn't been a winter storm watch or warning for the city of Indianapolis in over 2 years!