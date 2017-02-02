Are you suffering from digital depression?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Who doesn't get upset at something they read online these days? But some say too much of that can lead to the blues.

Many people are spending a lot of time on social media and websites reading, commenting, and sometimes arguing. But at some point simply feeling bummed can lead to clinical depression.

“If you’re feeling super depressed or super angry or very anxious those are things to pay attention to," said Licensed Mental Health Expert Kimble Richardson.

Richardson said some people just don't know when or how to quit. He suggests paying attention to how you're feeling. If you're getting headaches, back aches, or getting sick more often, it might be time to unplug.

Of course, that's easier said than done.

“Limit your contact consciously. Maybe by 30 minutes or an hour. Or don’t sleep with your phone," said Richardson.

Katrina Ent works in Indianapolis and loves consuming a lot of information. But she knows she needs to take breaks too.

“Sometimes I just need to like take a step back and just like face reality and just enjoy what’s going on now.”

Her friend Erika Miller agrees.

"It does get very overwhelming," said Miller. "The political stuff I totally stay out of, because I just don’t’ want to deal with that."

If you're tired of seeing political posts on Facebook, there is a way to block them without un-friending anyone. "Remove All Politics From Facebook" is a service through Google Chrome that provides an on-off switch. If you want to take things a step further and remove sponsored stories or celebrity gossip, try "Social Fixer". The service plugs into your browser and lets you customize your Facebook experience. Unfortunately these fixes do not apply to the mobile app.