City of Winchester wants to create program for mothers addicted to drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINCHESTER, Ind-- The city of Winchester is hoping to combat substance abuse by helping mothers overcome their addictions.

Last week, the city was approved to receive a loan of up to $815,000 from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority. The city says the loan will be used to help purchase and remodel an education building owned by the Compass Church, and turn it into a 23-room drug treatment facility for addicted mothers.

“If we can do this, if we can accomplish this, this allows folks to find help and be right here in this community where we can wrap around and help these people get back on their feet and back to raising their children again,” Mayor Shon Byrum said.

The “Winchester House” as it will be called will be modeled after the “Theodora House” in Indianapolis. The Fresh Start Recovery program there is run by the Volunteers of America of Indiana, who will also run the Winchester facility.

“The other part of this that we’re looking at is we’re hoping to target pregnant women who are unable to get off opiates and can have a place to come when their pregnant, then have their baby and have their newborn with them,” said Executive Vice President of VOAIN Shannon Schumacher.

Schumacher says the facility in Indianapolis has a 80-person wait list. Many of those women, she says, come from Randolph county and surrounding areas.

Mayor Byrum agrees, the facility is much needed in the area.

“We want to say, we’re not leaving you alone; we’re not throwing you away. Just because you made a bad decision to start doing this and go down this path, there’s still hope for you,” he said.

There still are some hurdles to overcome before the facility is up and running. Compass Church, who owns the building, has yet to accept the city’s offer to buy it. The mayor says he’s confident it will happen, but says if it doesn’t he’s confident they’ll find another location.