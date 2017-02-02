Colts punter Pat McAfee announces retirement on Comedy Central’s ‘Barstool Rundown’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colt Pat McAfee has announced he’s retiring from the NFL to pursue a career in comedy.

The 29-year-old punter made the announcement during an appearance on the Comedy Central sports show “Barstool Rundown.”

McAfee says he’ll work for the comedy show, but he plans to stay in Indianapolis.

“They wanted me to move to NY to join their headquarters in Manhattan. I refused,” said McAfee in a statement. “I told them I won’t leave Indianapolis.”

He says he plans to produce content for the “Barstool” platform from a downtown studio.

“I love Indiana and I’m excited to show the world why,” said McAfee. “Thank you so much for everything. I will continue to repay you for everything. I will continue to repay you for the rest of my life.”

McAfee has been with the Colts since the 2009 NFL Draft. Before that, he was a placekicker, punter and a soccer player at West Virginia University.

McAfee has been honing his comedy chops for quite some time now. He recently used his comedic talents to raise money for homeless Indianapolis veterans.

Read McAfee’s full statement below: