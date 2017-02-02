× Deputy mayor apologizes for using racial slur on Facebook post about Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deputy Mayor David Hampton issued a public apology Thursday morning on Facebook for his “poor word choice” on some recent Facebook comments.

On Wednesday, Hampton made two comments on a Facebook post about Trump holding a meeting in honor of Black History Month. Twice in the comments he used a word that is seen as a slur aimed at black people.

A screenshot of the Facebook post with his comments quickly made its way around the internet.

Hampton released the following statement on Thursday:

“In my critique of what appeared to be a Black History dialogue between President Trump and African-American leaders, I casually, with no malicious intent, used a cutting term which is defined in the Urban Dictionary as: a black actor or actress, who takes roles that stereotypically portrays black people…and contributes to the perpetuation of degrading images; a sell out.”

Michael McQuillen, Minority Leader of the Indianapolis City-County Council and Chairman of the Marion County Republican Party, made a statement on Thursday condemning Hampton’s comments, and he called on Mayor Hogsett to do something about it.

“I condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms. Dr. David Hampton’s comments are unacceptable, especially from an elected official. Our city’s leaders and institutions should stand together in condemnation. Mayor Hogsett, you need to act.”

Neither Hogsett or Hampton are responding to requests for interviews at this time.

Hampton was appointed to the Office of Deputy Mayor in December 2016. He is also the senior pastor of Light of the World Christian Church.