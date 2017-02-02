IFD revives two adults with Narcan after they overdose while driving with baby in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters revived two adults with Narcan after they overdosed while driving with a baby in a car.

First responders were called to a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Ritter Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two unresponsive adults with a baby in the car; their car had heavy front end damage.

Authorities initially reported that the adults had died, but upon further investigation, they discovered they had overdosed. Firefighters were able to revive them with Narcan. The baby was unharmed.

Mark Guynn saw the crash as it happened and rush in to help.

"It hit that first gully, and then it went airborne and flipped at least four or five times," Guynn said. "All I could hear was the baby crying in the back seat."

Indianapolis Fire Department Lieutenant Jeff Muszar said there was a "massive influx" in overdose runs on Thursday, leading him to believe there must be a new batch of heroin that hit the streets. He says the addiction crisis has become so bad that you can see it through scenes like this.

"Used to be at home or in public stationary, now they’re so addicted that we’re finding them behind the wheel and they’re putting everybody’s lives at risk now," Muszar said.

Charles Miramonti, chief of Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, said the problem is becoming far too big and visible to ignore.

"I think we’re still in the early side of this whole crisis," Miramonti said.

His paramedics use of Naloxone, or Narcan, has tripled since 2011. Back then, they administered 565 doses for the year. In 2016, that number was at 1,800 and in January of this year, it was nearly 200.

"Continuing to just throw more and more Narcan at the problem is not going to be the solution," Miramonti said.

That's why IEMS is pouring resources into partnerships and programs to combat the drug epidemic. Miramonti hoped this very public case, and others like it, would serve to show the public addiction is everywhere and they can use everyone's help to stop it.

"Getting involved in any of the community projects, getting involved in any of the grassroots initiatives that are out there, participating with your legislators, that’s something that we really need," Miramonti said.

IFD said the woman in the crash was revived with Naloxone, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators are still deciding on charges.