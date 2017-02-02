× Lowe’s plans to hire nearly 900 seasonal employees in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lowe’s will hire more than 45,000 seasonal employees nationwide to help customers during spring – the busiest time of year for the home improvement industry.

Lowe’s seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products.

The company is also hiring loaders to assist the increasing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at their local store, a trend that accounts for approximately 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders.

They plan to hire 1,357 seasonal employees in Indiana, and more specifically, 877 seasonal positions in Indianapolis.

To learn more about available positions in your area and apply online, visit jobs.lowes.com. You can also apply at your local Lowe’s store.