Money from Indy Super Bowl helps save, protect African elephants

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Five years after Indy hosted the Super Bowl, the big game is still making a huge impact and saving animals more than half a world away.

“We really need a good solid effort to sustain these species in the wild,” said Indianapolis Zoo Director Rob Shumaker.

When zoo officials first came up with the idea to raise money selling parking spots during Super Bowl XLVI, they never thought that it would make such a big impact thousands of miles away.

Back in 2012, the Indianapolis Zoo raised $100,000 during the Indy Super Bowl just on parking revenue.

“The Super Bowl led to money going directly to support elephant conservation in Africa. It was a surprise but kind of a great surprise,” said Shumaker.

The Indianapolis Zoo works closely with Dr. Charles Foley, who has spent more than two decades protecting elephants in Tanzania, where they face one of the biggest conservation crises in the world. Nearly 100 elephants are killed each day across the continent by poachers, who sell the Ivory tusks on the black market.

“We estimate that 300,000 elephants are killed every year,” said Dr. Foley.

Now, five years after the Super Bowl in Indianapolis, Dr. Foley says the money is being put to great use.

“The money could lead to the Indianapolis Zoo supporting the protection of the largest elephant corridor in Africa,” said Dr. Foley.

“The project really tells you that there is room for optimism and when you focus on good conversation and resources and combine the right people it can work,” said Shumaker.

The $100,000 that came from the parking revenue is just part of $600,000 that the Indianapolis Zoo has donated to the Tarangire Elephant Project.