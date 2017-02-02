Owner of local printing company discusses impact of Trump’s executive orders on business regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- You may not recognize the name of Indianapolis printing company Litho Press, but you've definitely seen their work.

Litho Press creates many of the ad displays you see at grocery stores and pharmacies advertising for the nation's largest companies. Most of the big displays for Bud Light, Snapple and a host of other companies for Super Bowl LI are designed by Litho Press workers right here in Indy.

Bernie Lacy runs Litho Press with his brother and father. The company was started by Lacy's grandfather in the 1950s and is still growing.

They employ local teamster workers and consistently encourage their employees to start their own businesses. Lacy says President Trump's recent executive order making cuts to regulations affecting businesses is good for growth and workers.

Lacy joined Fanchon Stinger on the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about his response to the changes in regulations and how they have affected his company and staff. He also talks about why he believes these changes will drive growth and jobs.

Bernie showed off some of his Super Bowl display ads and explains who he's picking to win Super Bowl LI.