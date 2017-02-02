Partly cloudy and cold Groundhog Day

Posted 4:37 AM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31AM, February 2, 2017

Happy Groundhog Day! It is a chilly start to your Thursday with wind chills in the teens and mostly clear skies. Kids will want the heavier coat out at the bus stop.

Temperatures are running a little cooler this afternoon with highs topping out near 30.

Wind chills will remain in the teens through noon, so bundle up!

This afternoon wind chills increase slightly into the lower 20s.

Quiet conditions continue through Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday. A more active pattern sets up next week as temperatures climb bringing us several chances for rain.

