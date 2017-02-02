Plainfield Police looking for person who made four homemade bombs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind.—Plainfield Police are trying to figure out who left a duffel bag filled with homemade bombs at Lakeside Apartments.

A trash collector looked inside the bag, saw four canisters and immediately called police, just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

“A bomb or an act of terrorism here?” asked resident Sharon Doyle. “It just seems so out of place. There’s nothing here that I would think would cause that.”

Doyle’s son was home at the time. He left when police evacuated the apartment complex.

Plainfield Police immediately contacted IMPD’s bomb squad, which safely detonated four homemade explosives over a twenty minute period.

During that time, they also closed SR 267, which buts up to the ditch behind the dumpster. Plainfield PD says both the evacuation and road shutdown were done out of an abundance of caution.

Oliver and other residents say they were shocked to find a portion of their city on edge again, just a year after threats were made against students at Plainfield High School.

“One of the first things that popped into my head, was the BKK thing from last year,” said another neighbor, Stacey Oliver.

Both Oliver and Doyle says they still feel their quiet neighborhood is safe, but they’ll be a little more alert and vigilant in the future.

“You just don’t know anymore,” said Oliver. “The random acts of violence that go on now, which make no sense? It’s scary.”