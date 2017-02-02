× Police arrest 2 suspects after series of car break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives caught a pair of men suspected in a series of car break-ins.

According to IMPD, detectives were watching the 100 block of S. College Avenue when they spotted a vehicle suspected in several break-ins in the area. The vehicle drove through several parking lots and eventually stopped at the Jimmy John’s at 21st Street and North Shadeland. There, they broke into an employee’s car, stealing a computer laptop bag that turned out to be empty.

They continued to East 21st Street and North Post Road, where they stopped to look into the windows of several vehicles. They drove back to Shadeland Avenue, where they did the same thing in multiple parking lots.

The men drove to East 9th Street and North Dorman Avenue, where they broke into another vehicle, stealing a bag containing a laptop computer. They then proceeded to the 100 block of S. College Avenue, where they broke into another car to steal a bag containing a computer and an iPad.

They weren’t finished yet, police said. They continued to West 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, where they again surveyed more potential targets.

Police converged on the men at a gas station near 16th Street and Kessler Avenue, taking them into custody without incident. Detectives recovered the stolen goods and returned them to their owners.

Police arrested Brandon Crawford, 25, and Nathaniel Davis, 39, who both face multiple counts of theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. Both men were taken to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.