× Police investigate man’s death on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are conducting a death investigation on the city’s near south side.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Union Street, near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue, just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

A 911 caller said a man had come to her porch and was bleeding. Officers couldn’t locate the man at first, but eventually found him dead inside a home.

Police said the victim had trauma to his face and evidence at the scene indicates the man may have died as a result of a shooting. They are still investigating what led to the man’s death and couldn’t say for sure if a shooting had occurred. The coroner will make that determination.

This story is developing.