Police investigate several shootings involving young people this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating another shooting involving young person. This week alone, a 14 year old, 16 year old and 19 year old were shot. Two of the victims died.

IMPD is investigating the latest incident involving the 16-year-old, who was shot twice Wednesday night outside the Family Dollar on the east side near 22nd Street and Arlington Avenue. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

That incident follows two fatal shootings. Eric Jordan, 19, was shot and killed on the city’s far east side on Monday. The same day, Anthony Hughes Junior, 14, was also shot and killed on the city’s near northwest side.

A “Call to Action” event followed with pastors, police and faith based leaders. They came together to ask parents and all city leaders to help them find a solution.

City leaders and officers are also asking anyone with more information about any of these shootings to come forward. You can all Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.