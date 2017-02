× Sam Hunt to perform at Klipsch Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Nashville’s Multi-Platinum-selling breakout star Sam Hunt is going on a four-month tour this summer, and Klipsch Music Center is the second stop.

Hunt will perform at the Noblesville venue at 7 p.m. on June 2.

Tickets for his 15 In A 30 Tour go on sale tomorrow, February 3 at 10 a.m.