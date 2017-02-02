Self defense program arming local women with lifesaving tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A group of women are empowering themselves with self defense tools that could save their life. And their learning to fight back through a national program called RAD.

25 women from different areas, different ages, with one common goal in mind.

"Just to know how to defend myself better and get some more of an idea of what is actually out there that I'm completely oblivious to as of right now," said Purdue student, Nellie Andrews.

The West Lafayette Police Department is leading the program through their rad program. RAD stands for Rape, Aggression, Defense.

"It teaches women the awareness of their surroundings and what they can do to pay more attention to what's going on and avoid certain situations," RAD instructor, Officer Marcus Slifer said.

At the end of the four week program the women will put their skills to the test with a simulation where they have to free themselves from an attacker.

"And obviously with us being around a big 10 university, Purdue University. Obviously walking to classes, late night walking by yourself, running, shopping," Officer Slifer said.

Nellie came to class with a friend and plans to pass on these tools.

"A really good friend of mine introduced me to the program and also my mother is in charge of the domestic violence program over in Fountain county and she tried to teach me some moves one time and they weren't all that great so I thought may as well learn something and come back and teach her that," Nellie said.

From a college campus to everyday life this group wants to spread the message, help is out there to help women feel empowered.

The progam is already nearly full for the spring training.