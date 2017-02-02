Sneak peek at IMS Super Bowl commercial promoting the month of May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are a little more than 100 days away from the 101st running of the Indy 500. And IMS is ready to get race fans pumped up with a new, edgy commercial that will air during the Super Bowl.

Yes, it's the greatest spectacle in racing. But this year's ad campaign will focus on all the other things IMS has to offer.

"History and tradition is so important to us. But what people forget is it's such a huge event and there's so many things around it other than that history and tradition," IMS President, Doug Boles said.

So when Hoosiers see the commercial during the Super Bowl you may want to bust a move to the upbeat tempo. The ad comes with a bit of flare.

"So like the greatest party in racing for example is not something that some of our hardcore fans think about. They think about it as being the greatest race in racing but a lot of our youth especially people coming out for the snake pit think about it as that is the greatest party in racing and some levels the greatest party in parties," Boles said.

IMS teamed up with a local team, MSK ad agency for a second year to produce a Super Bowl ad.

"There's so much history and there's so much love connected to this place that there's a sense that what we're doing, we're fortunate to be working on this," Executive Creative Director, Peter Kim said.

And although they take pride in all of their work you can't deny this kind of ad is special.

"It's always exciting to work on super bowl commercial because there's that sense that people are tuned into the Super Bowl actually want to see the commercial you've created and that's not always the case," Kim said.

After countless hours of work the crew along with IMS Productions is ready to see their work on the big screen.

"It's rewarding. It's really satisfying to see your work on television. I think my kids get a rush out of it so yeah there's definitely a feeling of pride," Kim said.

This commercial launches the official IMS ad campaign for the 101st running of the Indy 500. So following the game you can also expect to see advertisements around the speedway with the official banner going up Sunday.