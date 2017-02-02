Spicy Cheese Pretzel Skillet is the MVP of Super Bowl dips

Spicy Cheese Pretzel Skillet
Yield: Makes about 32 small soft pretzels
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (reserve 1/4 cup to sprinkle on top)
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup hot sauce
- 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 can refrigerated biscuit dough
- 4 cups water
- 1/4 cup baking soda
- Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 2 Tablespoons water), for brushing pretzel dough
- Sea salt, for sprinkling
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare cast iron skillet with oil.
- Make spicy cheese dip by mixing together cheddar, cream cheese, hot sauce, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder; set aside.
- Cut each pre-sliced biscuit into quarters and roll into a ball; set aside.
- Bring water and baking soda to a boil in a small saucepan. Drop biscuit dough into boiling water and let cook for one minute. Remove biscuit dough from water with slotted spoon and transfer to cast iron skillet forming a ring along the inside edge.
- Brush biscuits with egg wash and sprinkle with sea salt.
- Transfer spicy cheese dip to center of skillet and sprinkle reserved cheddar on top.
- Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cheese dip is bubbly.
- Sprinkle sliced green onion on top before serving if desired.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen