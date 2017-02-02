Spicy Cheese Pretzel Skillet is the MVP of Super Bowl dips

Spicy Cheese Pretzel Skillet

Yield: Makes about 32 small soft pretzels

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese (reserve 1/4 cup to sprinkle on top)
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup hot sauce
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 can refrigerated biscuit dough
  • 4 cups water
  • 1/4 cup baking soda
  • Egg wash (1 egg mixed with 2 Tablespoons water), for brushing pretzel dough
  • Sea salt, for sprinkling

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare cast iron skillet with oil.
  2. Make spicy cheese dip by mixing together cheddar, cream cheese, hot sauce, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder; set aside.
  3. Cut each pre-sliced biscuit into quarters and roll into a ball; set aside.
  4. Bring water and baking soda to a boil in a small saucepan. Drop biscuit dough into boiling water and let cook for one minute. Remove biscuit dough from water with slotted spoon and transfer to cast iron skillet forming a ring along the inside edge.
  5. Brush biscuits with egg wash and sprinkle with sea salt.
  6. Transfer spicy cheese dip to center of skillet and sprinkle reserved cheddar on top.
  7. Bake for about 30 to 35 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and cheese dip is bubbly.
  8. Sprinkle sliced green onion on top before serving if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen