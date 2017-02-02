× State Road 13 in Elwood area to get a major makeover this spring

ELWOOD, Ind. — The calendar may not indicate it’s time for road construction to begin but INDOT is getting ready with the announcement of a

couple of spring and summer projects.

The area of State Road 13 in Elwood will be one of the first areas given attention with the Indiana Department of Transportation awarding a $1.2 million construction contract to E & B Paving for the project on State Road 13 (Anderson Street) between State Road 37 and Fairgrounds Road (W 1300 N) in Elwood.

Contractors will repair and resurface three miles of pavement, replace sidewalk curb ramps at intersections, and install audible pedestrian signals at State Road 28, North J Street, South A Street, South B Street, and South J Street.

State Road 13 will remain open to traffic during the project, which is expected to be completed this summer.

A start date will be announced after a schedule is provided by contractors.