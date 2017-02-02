Vulgar vandal in Whitestown targets police officers from four different departments

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Police in Whitestown are searching for someone who vandalized several squad cars and a home belonging to local police officers.

The vandal used some profane language targeting officers from four different police departments who all live in Whitestown.

Written in marker, the obscene message on the side of a Whitestown police SUV read F*** WPD.

“This is somebody that is attacking the central core of our community,” said Whitestown police chief Dennis Anderson.

A garage door belonging to one police officer has since been scrubbed clean, but the officer that lives in the home had the same indecent message written on his door.

“This is not something we will allow to happen in this community,” said Anderson.

Chief Anderson says the vandal also used a knife to puncture several tires on police cars belonging to four agencies, Whitestown, Westfield, Lebanon and Speedway. All the officers live in one of two Whitestown housing additions.

“The coward that did this is stealing from all of us. This is doing damage to the taxpayers,” said Anderson.

Despite the national climate of many people disrespecting law enforcement, the Whitestown chief says that’s not a problem they’ve experienced and were definitely surprised by the vandalism.

“I believe it’s someone that had interaction with the police department and has an axe to grind,” said Anderson.

The chief is now asking people that may have surveillance video in the two neighborhoods to call police. He also made a promise to the vulgar vandal.

“This is something we will not tolerate regardless of who you are. We will find you and prosecute you to the full extent of the law,” said Anderson.

Anyone living in or around the Walker Farms or Harvest Park neighborhoods who may have seen suspicious activity or have security cameras should call Lt. Scott Rolston at 317-732-4547 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

In a statement, Dax Norton, the town manager for Whitestown, called the vandalism disturbing and said it wouldn’t be tolerated:

“We are very disturbed and angry about this situation. Our residents are very, very respectful and supportive of all public safety agencies, including the Whitestown Police Department, and I’m sure I speak for them when I say that this will not be tolerated in Whitestown. And let me make very clear that we are working very, very hard to find however did this and insure that they are punished for doing so.”