× A shot at snow Saturday then temperatures rise; Strong storm system arrives early next week

COLD MAKES A TEMPORARY RETURN

Overnight low temperarue are forecast to reach the middle teens Saturday morning under mainly clear skies. Cold nights have been lacking over the past three plus weeks. Friday’s high of 29° was the coldest since January 8th and tonight will mark only the third night below 20 degrees in past 3 and half weeks!

Snow showers are possible Saturday as a warm front approaches and sweeps the state by Saturday night. While moisture is limited the transition to a milder brand of air could create a brief period of snow by early afternoon. The snow coverage looks minimal – 30% and should be rather brief.

LOW ON SNOW

To date this is the least snowiest winter in 15 years. With only 6.6″ of snowfall for the season – a full 17″ below normal, this is the least amount of snow in a season to date since 2001 – 2002’s 5.3″. That winter would end with only 10.9″ of snow. The normal snowfall for the season in Indianapolis is 25.9″.

Scanning weather data bases, there hasn’t been a winter storm watch or warning for the city of Indianapolis in over 2 years!

FEBRUARY OUTLOOK

Looking ahead for the entire month of February the National Weather Service’s updated February outlook is in. There is a higher probability of warmer and wetter conditions.

The latest 8-14 day temperature outlooks is indicating the strong likelihood of above normal temperatures for much of the county. The forecast centered on February 11th through the 17th.

That may be painting picture with a large brush. February’s can be volatile. With big swings in temperatures and powerful storm systems. Since 2003, 5 of the top snowiest February’s have occurred, including the snowiest, 21.3″ in 2003.

A good example of February’s volatility will be the upcoming storm early next week.

STORM ARRIVES TUESDAY

A strong low pressure will move into the state Tuesday morning with wind and rain along with a surge in temperatures. The storms central pressure will lower as it passes through Indiana creating strong winds and pulling much colder air in behind it.

Gusts of over 35 mph are possible with snow as temperatures plummet.