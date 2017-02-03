× Bill aimed at preventing meningitis outbreaks passes Indiana House, heads to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill aimed at preventing meningitis outbreaks passed the Indiana House, and it is now headed to the Senate.

House Bill 1069 would require college students in Indiana to get the meningococcal vaccination.

Meningococcal diseases is an illness caused by a bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis– a serious infection that affects the brain.

Meningitis can cause severe brain damage, and can be fatal. In serious cases, death can occur in as little as a few hours, according to the CDC. In on-fatal cases, permanent disabilities can include amputation of toes, fingers, or limbs or severe scarring as a result of skin grafts.

State law requires that children in grades 6 through 12 get the vaccine, however, the issues is that not all state have the same immunization requirements.

It’s common knowledge that a large percentage of students that attend Indiana University, Purdue University, and many other colleges in the state are not from Indiana.

House Bill 1069 Representative Ronald Bacon (R) and it heads to the Senate next. If it passes, it would go into effect on July 1, 2018.