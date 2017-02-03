× Chicago Cubs selling limited number of seats from Wrigley Field to public

CHICAGO – If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Wrigley Field, today’s your chance.

The Chicago Cubs are selling Wrigley Field seats online starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

The seats come in pairs and are from both the 2015 season and the 2016 World Series season. The seats from 2015 cost $799 per pair; the 2016 seats cost $899 per pair.

You’ll also have to figure in shipping costs, however. The Cubs said the seats aren’t available for pickup, meaning you can’t just drop by and load them into a truck. They’ll be shipped at a cost of $132.99 per set.

The seats were removed from Wrigley Field as part of renovations at “The Friendly Confines.” The Cubs said Major League Baseball has authenticated the seats, which will include certificates of authenticity and holograms signifying the MLB’s stamp of approval.

The seats come from the Terrace Reserved, Terrace Box and Field Box sections. For more information, visit this website.