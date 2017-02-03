Cold open to the weekend. Super Bowl Sunday forecast improving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! High pressure is moving into the region keeping our winds out of the northwest pulling in cold air.

We are starting off with cloudy skies and a few flurries but skies will clear as we go through the day.

Temperatures are chilly this morning around 20 degrees. Highs will be slightly below normal, topping out around 30.

Clear skies overnight will help temperatures drop into the teens. We have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and warming temperatures Sunday. Travel will be easy on Sunday if you are heading to a Super Bowl party. A few flurries in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon.