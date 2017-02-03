Indiana mom raises money to take 100 African-American girls to ‘Hidden Figures’ movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana mother is raising money to take 100 African-American girls to see an inspiring movie in hopes they'll dream big.

Jantina Anderson recently took her two young daughters to see the Academy Award nominated movie Hidden Figures. The film is about Katherine G. Johnson, a physicist and mathematician for NASA. Anderson was so impressed she knew she had to share Johnson's story with others.

She's raising $3,500 to take 100 African-American girls in the Indy-area to go see the movie. In just 11 days, her GoFundMe page surpassed its goal.

"I know how important it is to see individuals who look like you so that you can relate to their success and their challenges," said Anderson. "I want them to feel inspired. And I want them to know that they are great."

If you'd like to sign up your daughter to watch the movie for free or contribute to Anderson's fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page here.