Indiana senators applaud Trump administration's new sanctions on Iran after ballistic missile launch

WASHINGTON — Indiana Senator Todd Young and Senator Joe Donnelly are applauding the Trump administration for imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test. The Treasury Department announced the action Friday morning.

Those targeted in the sanction include agents, companies and associates involved in procuring ballistic missile technology for Iran. They are barred from doing any business in the United States or with American citizens.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Sen. Todd Young is applauding Trump administration for issuing the new sanctions.

Young released this statement Friday:

“Iran’s ballistic missile activities pose a serious threat to the national security interests of the U.S. and our allies, and I applaud the Trump administration’s decision to impose new sanctions against Iran following Tehran’s latest provocation last weekend. This decision represents an important and significant first step, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the administration to impose even tougher sanctions like those in the legislation I helped introduce to target sectors of the Iranian economy that support Iran’s ballistic missile program.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly is also praising the new sanctions. He issued the following statement:

“Iran’s recent missile tests show that we cannot let down our guard. I have supported expanding sanctions against Iran’s illegal activities in the past and will continue working on a bipartisan basis to counter their damaging influence to U.S. national security interests and our allies in the Middle East.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.