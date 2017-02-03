Local sports bars preparing for Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- We don't have a home team in the Super Bowl this year, but local businesses are still preparing for the rush of fans looking for wings, beer and a big-screen TV.

Super Bowl Sunday is a good time for them to cash in. With the holidays behind us, American consumers are expected to spend about $75 million on things like decorations and party food, but local sports bars want customers to celebrate with them.

"We try to come up with big promotions to draw the crowd in and get everybody out of their house. This year we have a chili cook off we have shot specials and giveaways throughout the game," Gatsby's Pub and Grill waitress Tresa Acord said.

According to the National Retail Federation, total Super Bowl spending is expected to reach $14.1 billion. Former Colt Gary Brackett is now getting ready for the Super Bowl in a different way at his local sports bar, The Stacked Pickle.

"I can just remember the feeling that I had when I prepared for both the super bowls that I played in but now as a business owner it's similar preparation. Calling on the phone making sure the general managers are ready, making sure we're staffed appropriately," Brackett said.

And even though we won't see any Colts blue on the field, Hoosier fans are still gearing up for a good time.

"So no matter who's in the Super Bowl, that's the one game of the year that pretty much 70 percent of America watches, so I think there's a lot of interest in the game. Obviously, the team from Boston-- not a lot of fans here in Indiana," Brackett said.

Be sure to check out catering services if you want those wings to go. And if you’re having a party at home and you need to buy beer on Sunday, remember, in Indiana you can only get beer to go in a growler from local breweries.