McDonald's adds Chocolate Shamrock Shake, other varieties to menu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the most popular St. Patrick’s Day treats is getting a few new twists this year. This year McDonald’s is rolling out five varieties of the Shamrock Shake.

New Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and Shamrock Mocha will join the original Shamrock Shake on the menu, according to Brand Eating.

These shakes are currently being rolled out at participating McDonald’s restaurants.