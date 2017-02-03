× Police: Case of road rage led to crash that flipped over car

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A car ended up flipping over after a crash police believe stemmed from a case of road rage.

Around 9:35 a.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to State Street and Marr Road, where they found a 2011 Ford Taurus wagon inverted in the road.

An 18-year-old Columbus East High School student told them that the driver had been driving aggressively and slammed on his brakes several times on State Road 7. She believed the driver was trying to get her to crash into the back of the vehicle.

When they approached State Street and Marr Road, the teen said the Taurus made a wide turn and intentionally struck her 2004 Mitsubishi, causing the Taurus to flip over. The teen driver told investigators that she believed the driver was upset because she honked at him for passing her in a turn lane, nearly causing an accident near State Road 7 and U.S. 31.

Police identified Jerry Wynn Jr., 52, North Vernon, as the driver of the Taurus. Wynn told police he’d “braked hard” to discourage a vehicle that he believed was following too closely. He also told police that he believed something had gotten stuck under his brake pedal, causing him to crash into the other vehicle.

Wynn was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

After talking to witnesses at the scene, police cited Wynn for aggressive driving and reckless driving. The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for possible criminal charges.