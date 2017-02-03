× Saint Joseph’s College suspending all academic activities after 2017 spring semester

RENSSELAER, Ind. – Saint Joseph’s College is suspending all classes and activities on its Rensselaer campus at the end of the 2017 spring semester.

The college said in a release Friday the board of trustees explored multiple options over several months to overcome significant financial challenges. Last month, Saint Joseph’s College President Robert A. Pastoor said $100 million would be needed before June to keep the college active.

The College will retain the Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing program in Lafayette, and potentially other programs as long as they are delivered in a location other than the Rensselaer campus.

The college said it will “embark on a Teach-Out process with other institutions to ensure that students have options for completing their education. The focus of the Teach-Out is to enable a smooth transition for students who will be continuing their education.”

“The temporary suspension of operations allows the possibility of something greater to come out of this decision, and to keep the mission of the College alive,” said Pastoor. “Given the financial challenges that remain, we are heartened for our students, faculty, staff and alumni that the more-than-125 year tradition of outstanding higher education will continue in some form for Saint Joseph’s College.”

On Feb. 6, two forums will be held for faculty, students and staff to ask questions about the Teach-Out process and the suspension of academic activities.

Through the spring semester, the college says it will continue to offer support meetings and counseling services to help current students, faculty and staff process the emotions associated with the changes.