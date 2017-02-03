Your Town Friday: Nickel Plate Arts in Noblesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noblesville, Ind. - When you think of Hamilton County, does art come to mind?

For this week's Your Town Friday, we're heading to an old house in Noblesville where creativity never sleeps.

"The creative economy really is roaring here in Noblesville because something’s being made all the time!" said Aili McGill, Executive Director of Nickel Plate Arts.

You never know when inspiration will strike and when it does, that's when you walk into Nickel Plate Arts.

"We kind of have this different philosophy and approach of what we show in here," said McGill. "We really don’t want people to be intimidated by art either. In order to strengthen this community we want everybody to feel comfortable walking into the gallery and being able to talk about what they see and buy what they see and support our local creative economy by participating in it."

Nickel Plate Arts is a community arts initiative, providing arts experiences along the 30-mile historic Nickel Plate Railroad in Fishers, Noblesville, Cicero, Arcadia, Atlanta and Tipton.

"We provide lots of professional support to artists. We help bring together arts organizations in six different towns from Fishers to Tipton and we make sure we provide really cool arts experiences as well, including exhibits and programs and all sorts of fun things."

"We occupy two historic houses here in downtown Noblesville. One of the houses was built in 1849 and the other one was built around 1900. So our physical presence has been a part of Noblesville for over a century but most recently these two houses now are home to artist studios. We can provide affordable studio space for artists by including them in this initiative so we’ve adapted each of the bedrooms in these buildings into artist studios where they can come and work whenever they want."

You can walk right in to check out the artwork and see artists at work every Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is an open house the first Friday of every month. February's exhibit is called Temptation.

"It’s always a really fun night to come hang out to see what art is being made and just get to be part of the cool vibe of downtown Noblesville!"

And this month there is a special event for Valentine's Day! You can make art projects with someone you love February 10th, 11th and 14th. Six stations will be set up with everything from an abstract watercolor artist to a culinary artist. Each station costs $10 or you can do all six for $50.

Click here for more on Nickel Plate Arts!