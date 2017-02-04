× 11-year-old boy severely burned in explosion at Madison County home

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy was severely burned in a explosion at a Madison County home Saturday morning.

The Madison Co Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of South County Road East near Markleville.

Investigators believe the boy was trying to light a gas heater located in a homemade kennel in a semi trailer near the home. Deputies say there were three puppies in the kennel at the time of the explosion and all of them survived.

Deputies say family members were in the residence approximately 100 yards away from the kennel when the explosion occurred.

The 11-year-old was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children around noon. His condition is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.