× 11-year-old boy severely burned in home explosion in Madison County

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy was severely burned in a home explosion in Madison County Saturday morning.

The Madison Co Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11 a.m. in the 7000 block of South County Road East near Markleville.

Investigators believe the boy was trying to light a gas heater located in the home’s homemade kennel for some of the family’s pets.

Deputies say family members were in the residence approximately 100 yards away from the kennel when the explosion occurred.

The 11-year-old was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children around noon. His condition is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.