15-year-old charged as an adult for Marion and Johnson county robberies

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police say an Indianapolis teen could be to blame for half a dozen armed robberies and carjacking in Marion and Johnson counties.

Fifteen-year-old Bryan Dewitt Johnson-Taylor has been charged as an adult for allegedly holding up two hotels in Johnson County. Court documents show he also held up a Comfort Inn in Franklin and a Holiday Inn Express in Greenwood last year.

The teen was reportedly wearing a hoodie and blue surgical gloves during the crimes. That’s the same suspect description in several other armed hotel robberies and carjackings on the south side of Indianapolis.

Johnson-Taylor’s charges include pointing a firearm, armed robbery and carrying a handgun without a license.