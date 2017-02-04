× 2 arrested after toy hangun is used to rob Bloomington Subway

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the robbery of a Bloomington Subway.

Police believe 38-year-old Gavin Combs and 23-year-old Shanelle Keo worked together to rob the restaurant in the 1800 block of N. Kinser Pike at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say surveillance footage showed Combs pointing a handgun at employees and taking money from a register.

Detectives located the suspects’ getaway vehicle Friday and Keo was taken into custody. Police say she admitted to being the getaway driver and provided detectives with information regarding the crime.

Officers were later able to locate an address for Combs and he was subsequently arrested at a traffic stop. Police say he admitted to committing the robbery.

Evidence from the robbery, along with the handgun, which was a toy spray painted black, was recovered from Combs’ home.

Gavin Combs and Shanelle Keo were both arrested for robbery, a Level 3 Felony.