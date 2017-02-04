× 600-plus people pledge to take Polar Plunge

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Dozens signed up for an annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge at Butler University Saturday.

Students and supporters from around the city came together Saturday morning to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Indiana before jumping in the icy cold waters for the annual Polar Plunge event.

Special Olympics Indiana has long been using plunges across the state to raise money for athletes and year-round activities All the funds raised by the events benefit more than 12,000 Special Olympic Athletes throughout Indiana, not only giving them the means to train in their home state, but also compete in competitions.

So-called “plungers” at the Butler event had to raise a minimum of $75 for an individual or $50 with a student ID, with awards and prizes given to the top fundraising teams and individual jumpers.

The Polar Plunge has raised more than $3 million, to date, in support of Special Olympics Indiana’s year-round programs and events. Last year, the organization broke a fundraising record with more than $690,000 in donations.