FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: February 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: CARMEL’S TOMI TAIWO

In any matchup, but particularly in the playoffs, seizing some early momentum can make a huge difference in the outcome of a game. As Carmel tipped off a win-or-go-home sectional semifinal showdown against Anderson, they did just that. The Greyhounds' Blake Smith won the tip, directing the ball toward Amy Dilk. Dilk quickly turned around and found Tomi Taiwo streaking toward the bucket with a perfect pass, and Taiwo finished easily for two quick points. Carmel never looked back, ran away with the 96-45 win, and earned a sectional final appearance against local rival Hamilton Southeastern.

NOMINEE #2: NORTH CENTRAL'S SAVAYA BROCKINGTON

A perfect, 24-0 North Central squad found itself trailing Lawrence North in the second quarter and in need of a reset at halftime to refocus. The Panthers had clawed back to take a slim lead before the horn, but they weren't done scoring just yet. Savaya Brockington caught a kickout pass and fired from long distance, burying a three-pointer as the buzzer sent both teams into the locker room. North Central continued to fight off the Wildcats in the second half and eventually earned a 52-43 win. They advance to the sectional final and will face Cathedral to stay alive in the hunt for a state championship.