George’s Double-Double Leads Pacers Over Nets 106-97

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 15: Nate McMillan of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on December 15, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Paul George scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jeff Teague had 24 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-97 on Friday night.
Myles Turner and Al Jefferson each added 11 points for the Pacers, who have won five straight games.
Brook Lopez scored 23 points, Sean Kilpatrick had 18 and Joe Harris added 15 for the Nets, who have dropped eight straight and 11 in a row at home.
Teague gave the Pacers a 100-95 lead on a layup with 1:21 left and then iced the game 50 seconds later with a steal and two free throws that made it an eight-point game.