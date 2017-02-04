× IMPD officers alert and evacuate residents during an apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Four IMPD Officers: Donald Jones, Noe Reyes, Luke Donaldson, and Ryan Archer are credited with alerting and evacuating residents in a multi-unit apartment building after a fire broke out late Friday night.

The North District officers were noticed white smoke coming from a second story apartment window while they were driving through the area. The officers pulled into the Pangea Apartments, near 46th and Arlington Avenue, and began knocking on windows and doors to alert residents.

Three of the officers went into the unit on fire and kicked in the door. Ian Honorat was inside the unit asleep on the couch.

The downstairs had begun filling with smoke, but the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom. The man walked out of the apartment with the officers. Firefighters made quick work of the fire before it extended to any adjoining apartments.

The total damage is estimated to be around $25,000. There were no injuries in the fire. The cause is under investigation.