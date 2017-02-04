IMPD officers help save residents of northeast side apartment complex after noticing fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four IMPD officers helped to evacuate a northeast side apartment complex when they realized it was on fire Friday night.

Authorities say the officers were heading south on Arlington Ave. around 11:30 p.m. when they noticed the smoke coming from a second story window of the Pangea Apartments.

Officers Donald Jones, Noe Reyes, Luke Donaldson and Ryan Archer pulled into the apartments and started knocking on windows and doors to alert residents.

Three of the officers reportedly kicked in a door after they saw 34-year-old Ian Honorat asleep on a couch in an apartment filled with smoke. The man walked out with officers.

The fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom and firefighters had the blaze under control by around 12:04 a.m.

There were no injuries. IFD says one cat named Tiana was found in a bathtub by firefighters. She’s OK as well.

Battalion Chief Jim McNair estimates the fire caused $25,000 worth of damage.