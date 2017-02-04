RECIPES: Super Bowl Drinks

Recipes courtesy of Jason Foust, North End BBQ.

Falcon Flip

1.5 oz Roca Patron Reposado

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Madeira Wine

.25 oz Peach Puree

.25 oz Maple Syrup

1 Whole Egg

Combine all ingredients in shaker tin without ice and shake for 30 seconds to emulsify egg. Add ice to shaker and stir until cold. Strain into chilled coupe glass. Stencil over the top, or use whole star anise.

Coastal Bowl

8 oz Papaya Juice

8 oz Pineapple Juice

4 oz Passionfruit Juice

4 oz Patron Citronge Mango

8 oz Patron Reposado

2 oz Gin

4 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Grenadine

Comine all ingredients in large bowl, add pineapple chunks and cherries and stir. Add ice. Cut a lime in half, core out fruit and fill with 151 rum. Float on top of punch.