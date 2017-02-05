× A mild and gorgeous Super Bowl Sunday ahead

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Temperatures are starting off mild in the mid 30s with breezy southerly winds. A lot of sunshine this morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 40s!

Our next system arrives Monday increasing cloud cover and bringing showers starting in the afternoon. The rain will continue through midday Tuesday, with rainfall totals up to .75″.

On Monday the threat for severe weather is mainly southwest of Indiana. But an isolated strong to severe storm is still possible in the state.

Tuesday we are under a slight risk of severe storms with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

The system moves east Tuesday night as a cold front slides through the state. Behind the front strong northerly winds develop dropping temperatures through out the day Wednesday. There is a chance of a little rain/snow mix Wednesday morning as the system pulls away from the area.