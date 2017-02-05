A mild and gorgeous Super Bowl Sunday ahead

February 5, 2017
br-am-7-day-forecast-int

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Temperatures are starting off mild in the mid 30s with breezy southerly winds. A lot of sunshine this morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid 40s!

br-10am-3-part

Our next system arrives Monday increasing cloud cover and bringing showers starting in the afternoon. The rain will continue through midday Tuesday, with rainfall totals up to .75″.

regional-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

On Monday the threat for severe weather is mainly southwest of Indiana. But an isolated strong to severe storm is still possible in the state.

wxin-default

Tuesday we are under a slight risk of severe storms with large hail and damaging winds the main concerns.

wxin-default-2

The system moves east Tuesday night as a cold front slides through the state. Behind the front strong northerly winds develop dropping temperatures through out the day Wednesday. There is a chance of a little rain/snow mix Wednesday morning as the system pulls away from the area.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int