× Firefighters believe early morning fire was intentionally set

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Wayne Township and Speedway firefighters spent early Sunday morning battling a blaze on Rinehart Avenue.

Crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of Rinehart Ave just before 7 a.m. and when they arrived, heavy fire and smoke could be seen.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire. Firefighters say the fire started on the main floor and extended into an attic crawl space. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes, and damages are estimated to be around $40,000.

Investigators do believe the fire was sent intentionally and that the residence is known to IMPD due to prior calls. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS