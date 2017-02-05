IN Focus: Panelists discuss Donnelly’s dilemma, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President Mike Pence met with President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court this past week.

The former Indiana governor met with Judge Neil Gorsuch on Capitol Hill, after Trump announced Tuesday night that Gorsuch was his choice to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

But how will Democrats in the Senate handle the confirmation process?

It's creating a real dilemma for some Democrats, including Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), who last week announced he was opposing the nominations of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions, and education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

The problem for Donnelly, and a handful of other Senate Decmorats, is timing.

Donnelly is up for re-election in 2018, in a typically red state that voted overwhelmingly for President Trump last year.

In the video above, the IN Focus panel talks about Donnelly's dilemma, and the candidates already lining up to run against him next year.