IN Focus: Super Sunday full of football & politics

HOUSTON - As the nation prepares to sit back, relax, and enjoy the Super Bowl, there are many reasons to believe we can't escape politics altogether on this unofficial national holiday.

In the video above, we discuss the many intersections of sports and politics on this Super Sunday, including the much-discussed immigration-themed Super Bowl ad from Budweiser, and the former President (George H.W. Bush) who will be tossing the coin before kickoff.

Vice President Pence will be in attendance at the game, and President Trump will be interviewed on TV during Fox's pregame coverage.

Like it or not, it seems political conversation is unavoidable.

Even on Super Bowl Sunday.