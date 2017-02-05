IN Focus: VP Pence defending President’s executive orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - In a series of TV interviews this weekend, Vice President Mike Pence is defending the President's controversial executive order on immigration, which was temporarily halted by a federal judge on Friday.

Pence will appear Sunday on "Face the Nation" on CBS and on Fox News Sunday, before traveling to the Super Bowl in Houston.

In the video above, we have the latest headlines from DC and a look at some of the biggest issues in the news, two weeks into the new administration.

In the video below, we discuss the controversial travel ban with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) & Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN), and we talk with Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and IndyStar columnist Tim Swarens about the proposed changes to the National Security Council and how they would affect former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, who has been nominated to be the next Director of National Intelligence.