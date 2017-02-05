Vote on which ‘Hoosiers’-inspired mural should be painted in Knightstown

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – The stars of the beloved movie “Hoosiers” will soon live on as art in Knightstown, where parts of the film were shot.

As a reminder of Knightstown’s importance in the movie, the town plans to put up a mural on Main Street.

Organizers are asking for the public to help them decide which one of their three designs will be painted. Each depicts different scenes from the movie and some have memorable quotes.

Ballots are available until February 17 at the local Knightstown banks, the library and Hoosiers Home Court Cafe. You can also vote on the “Beautify Knightstown Inc” Facebook page.

The artist, Pamela Bliss, also painted this mural of Kurt Vonnegut, another great Hoosier, on Indianapolis’ Mass Ave. She hopes to have the Knightstown mural finished by late spring or early summer.